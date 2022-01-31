31 Jan 2022
Hana the two-year-old cockapoo was saved thanks to a blood donation given to Pet Blood Bank just an hour before her fall from Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.
Hana needed treatment and an emergency blood transfusion after a fall at Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh.
A cockapoo that needed an emergency blood transfusion after falling at one of Edinburgh’s most famous landmarks has been saved thanks to blood donated by another dog only an hour before.
After falling from Salisbury Crags at Arthur’s Seat, two-year-old Hana was rushed to the University of Edinburgh Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies Hospital for Small Animals, where she was found to be suffering with a collapsed lung, damage to her liver and internal bleeding.
Hana’s owners were told that her internal bleeding was so severe she would need an immediate blood transfusion.
Fortunately – at the same as the cockapoo’s fall – the Hospital for Small Animals was hosting a blood donation session, and it was during this session that five year-old Labrador retriever Missy donated the blood that would help save Hana’s life.
Hana went on to spend four days in intensive care before being allowed home to continue her recovery.
Now, a few months later, she has gone on to make a full recovery.
Sue Murphy, director of the Hospital for Small Animals, said: “We are delighted to work in partnership with Pet Blood Bank and host regular donation sessions at our hospital.
“This is a vital service and we so pleased that our vets, and Missy, were able to help save Hana.”
Now staff at Pet Blood Bank are calling on more dogs like Missy to come forward and give blood to help rescue more dogs in the same situation as Hana.
The group wants owners of dogs that are fit and healthy, between one and eight years old, weigh more than 25kg and are confident, to become a blood donor.
For more information, visit the Pet Blood Bank website.