19 May 2020
Scheme that encourages shepherds to report instances of blowfly strike goes live again for the season, with reports of rise already in southern England.
Image © peter garner/EyeEm / Adobe Stock
A risk alert system that aims to keep sheep keepers up to date on the latest blowfly challenge has gone live for the 2020 season.
The National Animal Disease Information Service (NADIS) alert is a collaboration with Elanco Animal Health, and relies on sheep keepers reporting instances to the blowfly tracker to keep others aware of the risks in their area and the country as a whole.
The Blowfly Alert predicts the emergence of blowflies based on Met Office data, helping predict risk of clinical cases and treatment timings.
A rise in blowfly strike risk has already been noted in parts of southern England.
Professor of zoology Richard Wall, whose areas of research also includes parasitology, said: “As a result of recent warmer weather, the blowfly strike risk has now started to rise in southern England.
“Even in areas where the strike risk is still low, occasional strikes may occur, so care is needed. Strike risk typically changes very slowly at the start of the season, but lowland ewes with dirty back ends can be particularly susceptible before shearing at this time of year.”
Several reports of fly strike have already been made via Elanco’s separate tracker, so vets are urged to warn shepherds to remain vigilant for clinical signs.
Instances can be reported via the Blowfly Alert.