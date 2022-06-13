13 Jun 2022
Paul Manktelow has joined Blue Cross’ executive board as its new veterinary services director.
Dr Manktelow graduated in 2002 from the University of Glasgow School of Veterinary Medicine before going on to achieve an MSc in wild animal health from the RVC and an executive MBA from London South Bank University.
Dr Manktelow joins Blue Cross from PDSA, where he was responsible for operational delivery and strategic service planning across its hospital network in the south of England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
As well as a career in veterinary leadership, he regularly appears in the UK media as a television personality, public speaker and presenter of the pet lifestyle podcast The Consult Room.
Dr Manktelow said: “I am really excited to be joining Blue Cross in this symbolic year, which sees the charity celebrating its 125th anniversary.
“The profession is facing significant challenges and yet the demand for charitable veterinary care has never been greater.”
Dr Manktelow added: “I’m passionate about people, and eager to support the clinical teams while we work together to develop innovative and sustainable ways in which we can meet this societal demand for pets in need.
“Blue Cross is a unique welfare charity in that it helps pet owners across a number of areas, and I’m excited to scope out opportunities to collaborate and add veterinary expertise to these vital services.”
The charity’s clinical teams helped more than 25,000 pets last year at Blue Cross animal hospitals and pet care clinics.
