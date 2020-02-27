27 Feb 2020
Charity sets out priorities it wants Government to pursue in terms of UK animal welfare.
Blue Cross is calling on the Government to publish a consultation on regulating animal sanctuaries and rehoming organisations, and the introduction of an accompanying system of inspection, to ensure welfare standards are met.
In its new manifesto, the national animal charity also calls for better recognition of the benefits of pets for mental health and well-being.
Head of public affairs Becky Thwaites said: “A new parliament signifies new opportunities, and we hope this means significant and lasting change for animals, which safeguards and protects the vulnerable.
“We have a lot of new MPs to get to know, and we are looking forward to bringing the issues in our manifesto to the forefront of their minds.”
Blue Cross is concerned a lack of local authority resources is making it difficult to properly enforce animal welfare legislation.
Local authorities have seen considerable cuts to their budgets in recent years, which is likely to have had a significant impact on their ability to effectively enforce and investigate.
The charity is calling for increased local authority resources and training to ensure officers have the required knowledge to apply all relevant pet welfare legislation.
Blue Cross is calling for the Department of Health and NHS England to undertake a comprehensive review into the provision of animal-assisted therapy for mental health patients and for mental health professionals to receive training in the five freedoms enshrined in the Animal Welfare Act 2006.
The charity is also calling for the Government to include the benefits of pet ownership in alleviating loneliness to be included in the Loneliness Strategy.