2 Nov 2021
Charity creates a series of mock advertisements demonstrating brachycephalic breeds’ health problems, and campaigns against use of the animals outside leading London stores.
Vets from Blue Cross called for top brands to commit to phasing out the use of any brachycephalic pets in their future advertising as part of the charity’s #EndTheTrend campaign.
Vets from UK charity Blue Cross have been campaigning outside London stores to raise awareness of its campaign against use of brachycephalic breeds in advertising.
The charity’s #EndTheTrend campaign is aiming to raise awareness of some brands’ continuing use of brachy dogs and cats in their advertising.
Blue Cross has created a series of mock advertisements demonstrating the health problems in breeds including French bulldogs, pugs and Persian cats.
A team of Blue Cross vets accompanied a moving billboard in central London to spread the message and encourage people to sign its accompanying campaign petition.
Blue Cross wants UK leading brands to commit to phasing out use of brachycephalic pets in future advertising by 2022. It has featured the mock adverts at 10 high-profile London stations.
It is also promoting the guide by the BVA – which has also campaigned heavily on the issue in recent years – on how pets can be used responsibly in advertising.
Blue Cross vet Caroline Reay said: “Brachycephalic pets, like Frenchies and pugs, have soared in popularity in recent years. With their compelling big eyes and baby-like faces, our obsession with their appearance has created an animal welfare crisis.
“As these breeds grow in popularity, there is a rise in parallel of unscrupulous breeders looking to cash in on a trend. Our veterinary hospital teams are treating more and more very unwell pets that are experiencing health complications caused by breeding for a characteristic ‘flat face’.
“Frenchies, pugs and Persians have become the poster pets for advertising, no matter the product, and behind those cute faces can lie horrifying health problems. We call on companies to find other ways to promote their wares and help us #EndTheTrend.”