15 Jan 2024
Most confirmed cases so far have not shown clear clinical signs of the virus, a new veterinary webinar on the outbreak has heard.
The first in a new series of AHDB webinars began with a BTV update, followed by a detailed briefing on the midge lifecycle and how their behaviour allows them to transmit BTV to ruminants. Image: Hans, via Pixabay (cropped)
The number of animals known to have contracted bluetongue in eastern and southern England has now exceeded 50, according to latest figures.
Six new cases – three each within temporary control zones (TCZs) in place in Kent and Norfolk – have been detected, all in cattle.
The latest discoveries mean 51 animals, across 27 premises in all, have now contracted the virus since the present outbreak began in November.
All of the animals affected have been culled to prevent further transmission and no changes have been made to either of the TCZ areas.
Confirmation of the latest case, identified near Limpenhoe in Norfolk on 12 January, came two days after the first of a new series of fortnightly bluetongue webinars hosted by the AHDB took place.
Gordon Hickman, Defra’s head of exotic disease policy, told the session that officials’ primary aim was to “manage” the current virus situation.
But he also cautioned that most cases so far had not shown overt clinical signs of infection, making it more difficult to understand the overall level of disease.
Peter Mertens, chairperson of virology at the University of Nottingham School of Veterinary Medicine and Science, added that while cattle were more important in terms of the spread of the virus, most cases did not show clear clinical signs.
Meanwhile, Mr Hickman assured attendees Defra was keen to be involved in discussions about the potential development of a vaccine against the current BTV-3 strain following confirmation that talks reported in an initial webinar session before Christmas had been continuing.
He said: “We want to actively engage with the pharmaceutical companies to get an efficacious vaccine that’s safe and can be authorised for use.”
The session also heard pleas for animal keepers to ensure their premises and herds are properly registered, amid reports that previously unknown sites were still being found within the current TCZs, and for movement licence applications to be submitted at least five days before any intended animal movements are planned.
Concerns have been raised that current movement restrictions could begin to pose welfare challenges for farmers if they remain in place for a substantial period.