3 Sept 2024
Three counties in eastern England are now subject to animal movement limits amid warnings that the virus is now spreading locally.
Image: Marcel Langthim via Pixabay
Bluetongue restrictions have been extended to a third county in eastern England following a further rise in detected cases.
Farmers in Essex have joined their counterparts in Norfolk and Suffolk within the restricted zone, in which most permitted animal movements are only possible under licence, after more cases were reported yesterday (2 September).
According to latest figures, the BTV-3 virus strain has now been confirmed in 41 animals at 13 separate premises, with the most recent cases being recorded at sites in Suffolk.
A joint update from Defra and the APHA said the decision was made in response to both the latest cases and “continued evidence of local transmission of bluetongue virus”.
It continued: “Movement restrictions apply to all ruminants and camelids moving out of the zone and to the movement of their germinal products within the zone.
“Farmers are urged to only move animals within the extended zone where this is absolutely necessary.”
In a statement on its website this morning, NFU president Tom Bradshaw said: “This is a worrying development.
“We urge all livestock keepers to remain vigilant for any signs of clinical disease and to report any concerns quickly to their vet or APHA. We encourage all livestock keepers to comply with any testing requests from APHA.
“The NFU has worked with Defra and APHA to ensure that licences to permit movements within the restricted zone are available to farmers. The next step is ensuring that a vaccine is authorised and available as soon as possible.”