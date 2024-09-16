16 Sept 2024
A total of 56 premises across England are now known to have been affected by the virus so far.
Bluetongue restrictions have been extended to cover two new areas of south-east England after further cases of the virus were confirmed.
Figures for yesterday (15 September) show a total of 56 premises have now been affected by the disease since the first cases of the current season were confirmed last month.
The latest known infections include the first case to be recorded in Kent, where temporary restrictions were imposed on Thursday 12 September, after the virus was found in sheep near Faversham.
But after three more cases were confirmed the following day, officials extended the restricted zone that had previously covered Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex to cover parts of both Kent and Greater London.
Since then, five more cases – all affecting cattle – have been found in Essex following surveillance testing in the restricted zone.
A further infection has also been confirmed in East Yorkshire, where a temporary control zone remains in place following cases on both sides of the River Humber.
Officials have repeated their pleas for keepers of susceptible species to remain vigilant for signs of infection. Bluetongue is a notifiable disease and it is a legal requirement to report suspicions of infection.
Free testing of animals moving from the known high-risk counties of Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Kent and East Sussex to other parts of Great Britain remains available.