‘Great news’

Findlay MacBean, head of livestock, UK and Ireland at Boehringer Ingelheim, said: “It’s great news that we can support farmers and authorities in their fight against bluetongue with our new BTV-3 vaccine, Bultavo 3. As we have seen across Europe, and now in the UK, BTV can spread rapidly and causes considerable stress to farmers because of the significant financial impact on those affected.