20 Sept 2024
New vaccine is indicated for the active immunisation of sheep and cattle against bluetongue virus serotype 3 (BTV-3).
Boehringer Ingelheim has announced Defra has granted a permit allowing use of its Bultavo 3 vaccine in the UK.
Bultavo 3 is an inactivated injectable vaccine indicated for the active immunisation against BTV-3.
In sheep, the company said Bultavo 3 has been shown to significantly reduce viraemia and prevent mortality and clinical signs associated with BTV-3 infection.
Onset of immunity occurs three weeks after administration of a single 1ml subcutaneous dose in sheep. In cattle, two 1ml intramuscular doses are required, at a three-week interval.
Boehringer Ingelheim said it had been working in collaboration with Bioveta to develop Bultavo 3.
Findlay MacBean, head of livestock, UK and Ireland at Boehringer Ingelheim, said: “It’s great news that we can support farmers and authorities in their fight against bluetongue with our new BTV-3 vaccine, Bultavo 3. As we have seen across Europe, and now in the UK, BTV can spread rapidly and causes considerable stress to farmers because of the significant financial impact on those affected.
“The availability of Bultavo 3 means future BTV-3 outbreaks can be suppressed, helping farmers protect not only their herds, but also their livelihoods.”
Boehringer Ingelheim confirmed the stock had arrived in the UK today (20 September) and is available for vet practices to order now, meaning farmers could use it by mid-week next week.