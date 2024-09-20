20 Sept 2024
Inactivated injectable vaccine indicated for the active immunisation against BTV-3 reduces viraemia, prevents mortality and reduces the clinical signs of in sheep and reduces viraemia in cattle.
Ceva Animal Health has said its new bluetongue (BTV-3) vaccine Bluevac-3 will be available from the middle of October.
Ceva was granted a Defra permit allowing use of the vaccine in the UK. Use will either be through geographically targeted general licences, initially in high-risk counties as part of a phased approach, or specific licences that can be applied for through APHA. General licensing will be subject to risk assessment.
Bluevac-3 is an inactivated injectable vaccine indicated for the active immunisation against BTV-3 for use in sheep and cattle. It reduces viraemia, prevents mortality and reduces the clinical signs of BTV-3 in sheep and reduces viraemia in cattle.
In sheep, Bluevac-3 can be administered from two months of age and two doses of 2ml should be administered subcutaneously three weeks apart. In cattle, the vaccine can be administered from two months of age and two doses of 4ml should be administered three weeks apart.
Onset of immunity occurs 21 days/three weeks after completion of primary vaccination in cattle and sheep. The vaccine can be used in pregnancy in cows and ewes.
No negative impact on milk-yield after using the vaccine in lactating ewes and cows is expected.
In response to the threat of BTV-3 and the impact of the disease already experienced in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany, Ceva established a partnership with vaccine manufacturer CZV Vaccines and Bluevac-3 was launched in European countries in early summer.
Craig Wright, ruminant business unit director at Ceva Animal Health, said: “We have worked tirelessly to bring Bluevac-3 to the UK to help fight bluetongue, which has the potential to cause severe financial loss to farmers.
“The availability of an effective vaccine is an essential tool to help suppress future outbreaks by reducing viraemia, preventing mortality and reducing the clinical signs of BTV-3.”
Contact a Ceva account manager for full information.