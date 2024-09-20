20 Sept 2024
Virbac has announced it has been appointed exclusive distributor of Syvazul BTV3 in the UK – with the first doses already arrived into the country.
Syvazul BTV3 was authorised by Defra’s secretary of state on 4 September. It is licensed to reduce viraemia, prevent mortality and reduce clinical signs and lesions in sheep and for the active immunisation against bluetongue virus serotype 3 in cattle.
Like all vaccines currently available for this serotype, Virbac said the vaccine will not prevent infection and vaccinated animals will still be subject to bluetongue movement controls and trade restrictions currently in place.
Administered as a single 2ml dose subcutaneously in sheep and as two 4ml intramuscular doses 3 weeks apart in cattle, Syvazul BTV3 contains inactivated Bluetongue virus, serotype 3 (BTV-3), strain BTV-3/NET2023. The vaccine is licenced for use during pregnancy and lactation in both sheep and cattle.
The onset of immunity is 28 days after the primary vaccine in sheep. A single booster revaccination dose of 2ml for sheep and 4ml for cattle is recommended after 12 months.
Syvazul BTV3 is presented in two pack sizes, 80ml and 200ml, while the vaccine has a shelf life of 2 years from manufacture and a broach life of 10 hours.
Licensing for use will be geographic, based upon high risk counties or by specific licence from the APHA, said Virbac. Further information is available from Virbac territory managers.