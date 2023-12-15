15 Dec 2023
Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board is hosting a session for vets and farmers on Tuesday 19 December as Defra reveals details of three more Kent cases.
Image: © Rokfeler / Adobe Stock
A webinar on the UK’s bluetongue (BTV) situation is to be held next week, as officials revealed details of another three cases in Kent.
Defra has reported a further three cases in the north-east Kent temporary control zone (TCZ), this time at a holding in the Sandwich Bay area.
All three were humanely culled to minimise the risk of onward transmission. Cases of BTV-3 in a total of 14 animals on 7 holdings – two of the cases in Norfolk and the rest in Kent – have so far been reported since the first last month.
The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) and Defra are joining forces to run a webinar for vets and farmers on Tuesday 19 December to cover the situation.
Sheep Veterinary Society president Joseph Henry, who chairs the Ruminant Health and Welfare bluetongue working group, and Peter Mertens, professor of virology at the School of Veterinary Medicine and Science, University of Nottingham, are presenting on the latest situation, followed by a Q&A session.
Full details and booking information is available online.