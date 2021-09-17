17 Sept 2021
Manufacturing problems for the flukicide mean Boehringer Ingelheim is no longer able to produce Trodax, which has been out of stock since 2020.
Image: © Rokfeler / Adobe Stock
Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health has ceased production of the flukicide product Trodax 34% w/v Solution for Injection, containing nitroxynil, for the European market.
Trodax is used to treat the mature and late-immature stages of the liver fluke Fasciola hepatica in both cattle and sheep. It is also indicated for the treatment of Haemonchus contortus infection.
Findlay MacBean, business head for ruminant at Boehringer, said: “Trodax is a well-regarded flukicide, and has been used successfully for many years by cattle and sheep producers.
“Manufacturing problems have led to Trodax being out of stock since late 2020 and it is with regret that we have to confirm that we are no longer able to manufacture the product.
“As one of the largest animal health businesses in the world, we are committed to improving the lives and health of animals. We have a strong research and development focus, and a pipeline of potential products, including antiparasitics.”
Mr MacBean added: “We recognise that the discontinuation of Trodax may pose challenges for cattle and sheep producers where resistance to other flukicides has been confirmed.
“Our technical services team are on hand to support veterinary practice and animal health merchant customers as we make this change to our portfolio. Customers who have a technical enquiry should call 01344 746957 or email [email protected]”
Boehringer’s other wormer and flukicide brands are not affected by the change. Ivomec Super Injection – which contains ivermectin and clorsulon – provides an alternative treatment option for adult liver fluke in cattle, and is effective against gastrointestinal worm species, lungworm and key external parasites.