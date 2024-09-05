5 Sept 2024
Company says its acquisition of Saiba Animal Health will strengthen its research and development pipeline, specifically in the fast-growing pet therapeutics category.
Image: Boehringer Ingelheim.
Boehringer Ingelheim has acquired a company focused on the development of novel therapeutic medicines to address chronic diseases in pets.
The company said the acquisition would strengthen its animal health research and development pipeline, specifically in the fast-growing pet therapeutics category.
Saiba Animal Health’s technology platform uses a vaccine approach designed to create an immune response, targeting chronic diseases such as allergy, inflammation and pain.
The therapeutic vaccines incorporate virus-like particles to induce an animal’s immune system to produce neutralising antibodies against the animal’s own disease-causing proteins.
It is hoped this approach may result in a longer duration of action, better treatment outcomes and increased pet owner convenience and compliance.
Eric Haaksma, head of global innovation for animal health at Boehringer Ingelheim, said: “Our pets live longer which creates different needs for their medical care, and often without good existing treatment options.
“As a research-driven company, we are very excited about the potential of Saiba Animal Health’s groundbreaking technology platform, which could result in a more specific and longer-lasting therapeutic response to chronic diseases in companion animals than current approaches.”
The two companies had already collaborated on several development and licensing projects.
Gary T Jennings, chief executive of Saiba Animal Health, said: “We are thrilled that our long-term partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim has evolved to this agreement.
“Joining forces will pave the way for a whole new class of therapeutic medicines for pets, with a true impact on the lives of animals and their owners.”