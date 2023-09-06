6 Sept 2023
Company behind Nexgard Spectra launches NexGard Combo, “first isoxazoline designed specifically for cats”, to range – but discontinues fipronil-containing Broadline.
Image © Karsten Paulick / Pixabay
Boehringer Ingelheim’s launch in August 2021 of what it called the first first isoxazoline designed specifically for cats – esafoxolaner, in the form of NexGard Combo – means it has now discontinued its Broadline product.
The company said the new spot-on had built on the success of its NexGard Spectra product, which contains afoxolaner and milbemycin oxime, but it has now announced it was discontinuing fellow POM-V product Broadline.
Broadline Spot-on, which contains fipronil, (S)-methoprene, eprinomectin and praziquantel, was licensed for use in cats with, or at risk from, mixed infestations by fleas, ticks, roundworms and tapeworms.
NexGard Combo is licensed to treat mixed infections with fleas, ticks and mites and internal parasites such as tapeworm and roundworms in cats, and contains esafoxolaner, eprinomectin and praziquantel.
Executive director of veterinary professional services at Boehringer Ingelheim Whit Cothern said: “We’re dedicated to helping protect pets from parasitic disease, and NexGard Combo for cats advances our mission to create a future where no pets suffer from parasitic infections.”
Practices can find out more about NexGard Combo through an explainer video at the Boehringer Academy or from territory managers.