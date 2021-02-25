25 Feb 2021
Firm’s change of Ubroseal from white to blue is designed to make it easier for farmers to administer and remove.
Teat sealant Ubroseal has been updated to become Ubroseal Blue by Boehringer Ingelheim.
The change from white to the easier-to-see blue has been made to help clients be more confident of best practice when it comes to administration and removal.
Kath Aplin, veterinary advisor at Boehringer Ingelheim, said: “The new blue colour also helps to differentiate traces of teat sealant from mastitis clots and helps to highlight if traces are getting through to the milk filters.
“Until now, all teat sealants in the UK have been white in colour. While this is what farmers are used to, it does have some disadvantages in that white teat sealant doesn’t stand out easily in milk and can be confused with mastitis clots.
“Blue teat sealants have been popular for some time in other countries such as the US, and initial feedback indicates that UK farmers will see the benefit of the colour change.”
The benefits of internal teat sealants for cows at drying off include reduced risk of new infections during the dry period, which results in fewer cases of mastitis in early lactation. Teat sealants are recommended for every cow for every dry period.
More information on Ubroseal Blue is available online.