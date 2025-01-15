15 Jan
A new chewable tablet for the treatment of fleas and ticks in dogs has been launched by Boehringer Ingelheim.
The tablet, called Frontpro, is thought to be the first of its kind to be made available over the counter through suitably qualified sellers.
The product is the latest addition to the Frontline range and the company claims that it helps to protect dogs from fleas and ticks for a month.
A company spokesperson said: ”Boehringer Ingelheim is committed to expanding access to high-quality parasite prevention for dogs, which is why we’re proud to introduce an effective new option.
“Frontpro chewable tablets provide effective protection from fleas and ticks, while complementing the regular care and advice pet owners receive from their veterinarians.”
The product is already available through a number of online retailers including Pet Drugs Online, whose lead vet, Sarah Page-Jones, said: “Preventive care is crucial for pet health.
“This new beef-flavoured, chewable tablet offers our customers an effective new option to protect their dogs from fleas and ticks and supports proactive pet health management.”
More information about the product is available via its webpage.