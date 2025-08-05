5 Aug 2025
Manufacturer says the change in design makes it ideal for cats beginning treatment for diabetes due to its flexibility and lower cost of entry.
A major pharmaceutical company has unveiled a new, smaller bottle size for its “game-changer” once-daily oral solution for feline diabetes in the UK.
Boehringer Ingelheim has confirmed 12ml bottles of Senvelgo are now available alongside the original 30ml vials in Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
The smaller bottle is said to be ideal for owners beginning treatment for newly diagnosed cats.
The 12ml vial is said to last approximately one month for a 5kg cat, meaning there is less wastage if the cat’s treatment needs to be adjusted early on. It also represents less of an initial financial commitment for owners.
Vet and RCVS-recognised specialist in feline medicine Samantha Taylor said: “It’s great we now have the option to prescribe the smaller 12ml bottle for starting cats on Senvelgo, as it means we don’t have to worry about wasting a 30ml bottle if it becomes evident that the cat requires insulin in the first couple of weeks.”
Senvelgo is a flavoured solution that owners administer once per day with or without food, dosed according to body weight.
It has been awarded iCatCare accreditation for being easy to administer, and it has a three-year shelf life from manufacture for both the 12ml and 30ml bottles.
The manufacturer says the medication can achieve glycaemic control within a week, with no glucose curves and no risk of symptomatic hypoglycaemia.
A recent study found almost 1 in 10 euthanasias of cats following a diabetes mellitus diagnosis are carried out within just three days of it being issued, with almost three-quarters of those cats having received no antihyperglycaemic treatment.