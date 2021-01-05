5 Jan 2021
Denis Brinicombe Group expands its range to meet needs of a wide range of cattle.
Denis Brinicombe Group has expanded its range of boluses by adding three new products.
EnduraBol Biotin, EnduraBol Pre-Calver and EnduraBol Organic have been added to EnduraBol Cattle and EnduraBol High Iodine to meet the nutritional requirements of a wide range of cattle.
All products in the range are said to reduce the risk of micronutrient imbalances in grazing and forage-fed cattle above 150kg, through a sustained release of nutrients.
EnduraBol Biotin, for healthy hoof structure, provides up to four months of supplementation of six essential trace elements and three key vitamins, while EnduraBol Pre-Calver features the same trace elements and vitamins, but in levels tailored to pre and post-calving cows and heifers.
EnduraBol Organic supplies six essential trace elements for up to six months to “maximiise production and performance potential in both beef and dairy cattle”.
Each bolus is manufactured using cutting-edge patented technology and each pack of EnduraBol contains a 10-cow supply of boluses that can be administered using a recommended bolus applicator.
For more information about the EnduraBol bolus range, visit the website.