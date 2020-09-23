23 Sept 2020
Denis Brinicombe Group in global joint venture with bolus manufacturer Rumbol Products to reintroduce “cutting-edge cattle bolus technology” not available since factory fire.
Administering a bolus to cattle. Image © Tim Scrivener
Animal nutrition firm Denis Brinicombe Group has made a global joint venture with bolus maker Rumbol Products to reintroduce a cutting-edge product line absent for more than six months because of a factory fire.
Keith Greig, Brinicombe’s managing director, said the new partnership combines resources to ensure the bolus market can advance at a more rapid pace.
He said: “With us as the commercial partners providing technical expertise and Rumbol as the bolus manufacturing experts, we’re well placed to drive innovation in this sector.”
The EnduraBol range is now back in stock with vet practices and agricultural merchants in the UK and Ireland.
Mr Greig said: “Products in the range include EnduraBol Cattle and EnduraBol High Iodine. These provide a complementary feedstuff to support and reduce the risk of nutritional imbalances in grazing and forage fed cattle.”
Technology in the new boluses is said to deliver “a sustained, reliable supply of micronutrients for up to an extensive 180 or 240-day supply window” that delivers nutrition to match each animal’s needs.
The Rumbol cold pressure technology allows the new range to deliver six trace elements and three vitamins one single construction bolus.
For further information on the bolus range, contact the Brinicombe team on 01363 775115.