Important area

Dr Packer – lecturer in companion animal behaviour and welfare science at the RVC, and co-editor of the book – said: “Having joined the RVC 12 years ago to pursue a PhD exploring the impact of brachycephaly on dog health and welfare, it has been gratifying to see scientific interest as well as public concern in this important area grow during this period. We are extremely proud to have distilled much of this cutting-edge international work into one comprehensive text for the first time.