1 Oct 2021
“We hope this book helps veterinary and animal professionals globally, who are faced with the often challenging task of protecting the welfare of brachycephalic animals” – Rowena Packer of the RVC.
Two leading experts have published a book condensing veterinary knowledge on brachycephaly featuring contributions from 29 internationally recognised specialists.
Rowena Packer and Dan O’Neill, both researchers at the RVC, have published Health and Welfare of Brachycephalic Breeds: A Guide for Veterinary Professionals, a compendium of articles covering the spectrum of brachycephalic breeds and the issues they face in terms of health and stigma.
Flat-faced dogs are currently rising rapidly in popularity; between 2000 and 2020 registrations with The Kennel Club rose by 488% for bulldogs, 601% for pugs and 17,198% for French bulldogs.
Research from the RVC has shown that flat-faced dog breeds are highly predisposed to conditions including corneal ulceration, difficulty giving birth, slipping kneecap, dry eye, upper respiratory tract disorders and heatstroke.
Dr O’Neill, senior lecturer in companion animal epidemiology at the RVC and co-editor of the book, said: “Many humans love the flat-faced animal look. The popularity of flat-faced dogs, cats and rabbits is ever-increasing. But how many humans ever imagine how it feels to live a flat-faced life from the animal’s perspective?
“The flat-faced conformation increases the likelihood of these animals having a daily struggle to breathe, along with increased risks of skin fold infections and eye problems.
“This book provides the latest evidence and thinking on the many faces of living a flat-faced animal life and will challenge each of our perspectives on our human responsibilities to animals under our care.”
Dr Packer – lecturer in companion animal behaviour and welfare science at the RVC, and co-editor of the book – said: “Having joined the RVC 12 years ago to pursue a PhD exploring the impact of brachycephaly on dog health and welfare, it has been gratifying to see scientific interest as well as public concern in this important area grow during this period. We are extremely proud to have distilled much of this cutting-edge international work into one comprehensive text for the first time.
“We hope this book helps veterinary and animal professionals globally, who are faced with the often challenging task of protecting the welfare of brachycephalic animals. Most importantly, we hope this book is another step towards improving the lives of so many animals who have been impaired by the body shape they have been bred for.”