7 Jan 2020
Vets4Pets announces Vetlife as its chosen charity of the year and embarks on a 12-month fund-raising campaign for the vital volunteer veterinary organisation.
Vetlife has been picked as “charity of the year” by Vets4Pets.
For the next 12 months, staff from across the corporate group will undertake fund-raising activities to support Vetlife in its vital work in helping veterinary personnel in crisis.
Catriona Curtis, corporate social responsibility lead at Vets4Pets, said: “For several years now, our support office colleagues have selected a ‘charity of the year’, but this is the first time the entire group and all of our colleagues in practice, and in our support office, have come together to support one charity, and we’re delighted that we chose Vetlife.”
Dr Curtis added: “Vetlife and its team of volunteers do absolutely brilliant and very crucial work. For me, there isn’t a more fitting charity we could have chosen.
“Mental health and well-being are incredibly important issues within our profession. As a group, we are dedicated to helping and supporting our colleagues, and to foster open communications. With that in mind, Vetlife was the clear choice for us to support this year.”
Last year, the charity received more than 2,700 contacts (8 to 10 telephone calls or emails on average a day) from veterinary professionals.
The top reasons cited for contact included stress, mental health problems, workplace concerns and personal issues. Confidential telephone support is available by telephoning 0303 040 2551.