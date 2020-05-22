22 May 2020
Gyles Brandreth will host the Petplan Veterinary Awards, which this year will be held as a special Facebook Live event on 28 May.
Gyles Brandreth will be adding some star quality to proceedings at this year’s Petplan Veterinary Awards.
Following the cancellation of the original awards event due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event has been switched to a digital format and will be held on 28 May, with TV and radio personality Brandreth hosting.
The Petplan Veterinary Awards – now in their 21st year – are held to celebrate outstanding vets, vet nurses, practices, practice managers and support staff.
Following more than 37,000 nominations from clients and colleagues for this year’s awards, three finalists have been announced in each of five separate categories.
The finalists are:
Practice Support Staff of the Year
Practice Manager of the Year
Practice of the Year
Vet Nurse of the Year
Vet of the year
Petplan head of sales and partnerships James Barnes said: “Congratulations to all the 2020 finalists on this fantastic achievement.
“We understand that this remains an extremely challenging time, which is why we would like to bring the veterinary profession together so we can say thank you for your ongoing dedication to the care of pets.
“This is particularly true when we consider the devoted teams and individuals continuing to care for the nation’s pets during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“While we might not be celebrating together in person this year, we hope as many people as possible will join us online for this exciting celebratory event.”
The awards will be hosted on Facebook @PetplanUK on Thursday 28 May at 8:30pm.
For further information on the awards, visit the Petplan Vet website.