13 Sept 2023
Zeleris now indicated for treatment of one of major pathogens responsible for disease.
Ceva Animal Health has extended the licence for Zeleris so it is now indicated for Mycoplasma bovis – one of the major pathogens responsible for bovine respiratory disease (BRD).
The new licence extension means Zeleris is licensed for the treatment of BRD associated with pyrexia due to Mannheimia haemolytica, Pasteurella multocida, Histophilus somni and now M bovis. The latter causes several diseases in cattle, including respiratory disease in calves and arthritis, mastitis and pneumonia in older animals, generally in association with other pathogens.
Zeleris is an antibiotic and NSAID and features the a combination of florfenicol and meloxicam, in one convenient injection. It has a duration of action of up to three days.
Harry Walby, ruminant veterinary advisor for Zeleris at Ceva Animal Health, said: “Mycoplasma bovis is notoriously difficult to contain and is very rarely isolated alone; it is frequently found alongside other pathogens including Mannheimia haemolytica, Pasteurella multocida and Histophilus somni.
“In the absence of an effective commercial vaccine, antimicrobial therapy remains the main control measure and early administration of a NSAID/antibiotic combination treatment, such as Zeleris, can aid treatment response and reduce the fever that typically comes with BRD compared with using an antibiotic treatment alone.”
