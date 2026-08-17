The study found that breathing was impaired in all the purebred pugs – with nearly half (47.1%) assessed as having severe airway disease – while only one puggle, a pug-beagle cross, and no pug-Jack Russell crosses, known as jugs, were affected. Elsewhere, more than one-third (38.3%) of purebreds were found to have skin fold dermatitis while the condition affected no jugs or puggles despite folds being present in 15.7% and 27.1% of the two groups, respectively.