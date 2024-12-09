9 Dec
The Kennel Club says vet MP Danny Chambers’ private members’ bill is “positive step”, but fears ban on puppies below six months will have consequences for some vulnerable UK dog breeds.
Tougher importation rules risk damaging the future health prospects of some dog types, according to a coalition of breed group officials and clinicians.
Vet and MP Danny Chambers pledged to listen to all stakeholders after the Government pledged to support the passage of his private members’ bill into law.
But while it acknowledged the bill was a “positive step”, an open letter released by The Kennel Club raised concerns about the proposed ban on importing puppies that are younger than six months old.
It said: “While well-intentioned, we believe this approach could have significant negative consequences for the long-term health of certain dog breeds in the UK.”
Representatives of more than 40 separate breed organisations, together with two vets, have signed the letter, which was published before the bill attracted cross-party backing during brief House of Commons exchanges on 29 November.
The document acknowledged illegal puppy smuggling was a “serious concern”, which raises broader biosecurity risks.
It continued: “The intention behind an age-based restriction is understandable and we support efforts to address these issues.
“However, a blanket ban on puppies under six months could lead to unintended consequences, particularly in relation to breeds with small populations or those already classed as vulnerable, such as the bearded collie and Sussex spaniel.”
The letter raised specific concerns about other breeds – including the Irish wolfhound, Skye terrier and schnauzer – which it said relied on the importation of new breeding lines to maintain genetic diversity and maintain long-term health.
The groups further argued that preventing puppies “destined for breeding” from travelling until they are six months old could harm their development and urged ministers to consider including a specific protocol similar to measures already used in relation to the import of livestock and biological material.
They claimed that would provide “the necessary protocols and accompanying documentation to facilitate the movement of this small, but significant group of responsible breeders and importers”.
Dr Chambers said he and The Kennel Club agreed that dogs should not be bred from until they were at least a year old, and his “top priority” was to prevent puppies being abused.
He added: “There are always concerns around details when new law is being introduced and that’s exactly what the legislative process is designed to address.
“The next step is to take the bill through to committee stage where it will undergo fine scrutiny to ensure it is fit for purpose.
“All views are welcome and taken into consideration as part of this process, and I’ll, of course, be listening to them all as we go forward.”
Meanwhile, animal welfare minister Baroness Hayman said: “This important legislation is the first step in achieving our manifesto commitment to deliver the biggest boost in animal welfare in a generation.”
The department added that the six-month age limit would be introduced through secondary regulations if the bill became law and it would “engage with stakeholders to consider any unintended consequences”.
The bill does include provision to reduce the number of dogs, cats and ferrets that can be imported into Great Britain from the present five per person to five per vehicle or three per foot or air passenger.
But The Kennel Club believes an even bigger reduction, to one or two puppies per vehicle, would further reduce the viability of illegal importation activity.