27 Aug 2020
Majority of owners of flat-faced dogs would opt for same breed again, according to research by RVC, The University of Edinburgh and Nottingham Trent University.
The study found 93% of owners of flat-faced dogs would opt for the same breed again. Image © Katy Price
Concerns have been raised over a “breed loyalty” displayed by owners of flat-faced dogs, which has seen the popularity of brachycephalic pets dramatically increase despite high-profile campaigns to warn of their health issues.
According to a new study, 93% of owners of flat-faced dogs would opt for the same breed again – despite the heightened risk of often painful and distressing conditions and welfare problems common in the dogs.
The research, led by the RVC in collaboration with The University of Edinburgh and Nottingham Trent University, also revealed two-thirds (66%) of owners would recommend their flat-faced breed to others – a situation that has seen the French bulldog become the UK’s most popular breed registered with The Kennel Club (KC).
More than 2,000 brachycephalic owners were asked the key reasons they would recommend “their” breed. Answers included:
Participants were also quizzed about the negative aspects of owning such breeds – which highlighted high maintenance requirements, behavioural issues, health issues and high vet bills – yet only a small number of owners cited concerns over ethical and welfare issues associated with breeding flat-faced dogs, such as irresponsible breeding practices and suffering associated with their body shape, as a reason they would not recommend them.
Rowena Packer – leader of the study, and lecturer in companion animal behaviour and welfare science at the RVC – said breed loyalty was a serious concern because it promotes the proliferation of the breeds, despite their substantial health risks.
She said: “With a multitude of stakeholders trying to tackle the current brachycephalic boom in the UK, our results are of real concern to these efforts. Understanding how breed loyalty develops towards brachycephalic breeds, and whether it can be changed once established, is key to reducing the popularity of short-muzzled breeds.
“If first-time owners of flat-faced dogs choose these breeds for the rest of their lives then the current crisis could continue for decades.”
Dr Packer said campaigners trying to dissuade new puppy buyers from choosing brachycephalic breeds should also turn their attention to current owners, and priority should be given to developing evidence-based strategies to help them consider lower-risk, healthier breeds in the future.
Bill Lambert, head of health and welfare at The KC, said: “We are concerned about some owners who may not be so well informed and are simply unaware of potential health issues, placing looks first without finding out more about the breed or researching a breeder who prioritises health.
“This research will certainly inform and accelerate our ongoing collaborative, evidence-based approach alongside breeders, vets and welfare organisations – which aims to reduce mass demand for these dogs – resulting in smaller numbers of better-informed owners acquiring the healthiest examples.”