the perception that such dogs were affectionate, loyal, comical, “clown-like” and playful

a belief they were suitable for households with children

a perception that flat-faced breeds require little exercise, so are suited to sedentary lifestyles with limited space

Participants were also quizzed about the negative aspects of owning such breeds – which highlighted high maintenance requirements, behavioural issues, health issues and high vet bills – yet only a small number of owners cited concerns over ethical and welfare issues associated with breeding flat-faced dogs, such as irresponsible breeding practices and suffering associated with their body shape, as a reason they would not recommend them.