17 Jun 2020
Sheep-focused webinar hears from farmers calling for more proactive input from their vets, who are encouraged to adopt “holistic view of all aspects of sheep farming”.
Key figures in the UK sheep sector have said they are optimistic about the future, and opportunities for professional consultation by vets with a keen interest in flock economics and management.
The series of “Sheep Vets – Fit for the Future” veterinary CPD webinars – sponsored by MSD Animal Health, and hosted by the Sheep Veterinary Society and Flock Health Clubs – provided positive messages for the sector moving forward.
Fiona Lovatt, who organised the series, said: “The UK sheep sector has many positive factors going for it, which means there is going to be an increasing need for knowledgeable vets with a holistic view of all aspects of sheep farming.
“Lamb is a high-value premium product, typically produced in an extensive way with good welfare and sound environmental credentials. Sheep also suit much of the UK farming landscape and dovetail well with other farming enterprises.”
The webinar featured a panel of farmers, who agreed they were looking for more proactive input from their vets on how to farm more efficiently – particularly on productivity gains once the Basic Payment Scheme ends after EU transition.
Sheep farmer Kevin Harrison, who manages a flock of 900 north country mules in North Somerset, said: “I certainly expect a proactive approach from my vet to focus on preventive health and reduce the need for reactive interventions.
“In addition, enthusiasm for sheep and an interest in our whole business, its goals and our particular production system will enhance their understanding of our flock health issues from a veterinary perspective. All these then help to build trust and confidence between myself and my vet.”
A live poll during the webinar supported setting up flock health clubs or some form of benchmarking group where a service collecting key data could be offered.
Phillipa Page from Flock Health said: “There’s no doubt that, increasingly, farmers value input from really sheep-keen vets. So, if any practice wants to develop more business with the sheep producers in its area, a healthy interest in all aspects of sheep farming and sheer enthusiasm will certainly resonate with this particular client base.
“Simply calling in at a sheep farm to introduce yourself on your way back from another call, or checking how lambing is going, will help. That’s certainly how I started and it’s a great place to start building up trust between both parties.”
Fortnightly webinars are running until 7 July. For more details and to register for free, visit the Sheep Veterinary Society website or the Flock Health website.