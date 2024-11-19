I was coming to the end of my demonstrations of common suturing techniques and despite my feeble attempts to engage my students with the application of some basic advancement flaps, I noticed that, one by one, they were drawn in by the far more engaging presentation of my colleague, Alex Bogdan Vitalaru (pictured right), next to us, who had started talking about fluid rates and maintenance doses for critically ill patients, while making use of an unused plaster board at the new, but yet unfinished, veterinary hospital building – which we were using as a venue – to pen down his calculations.