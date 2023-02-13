13 Feb
The system was developed through funding from a CVS Group research programme.
Vets who developed a 3D-printed guide to assist with brain surgery in ageing dogs say they want to share their knowledge with other professionals.
The system for treating Cushing’s disease was devised by clinicians at Highcroft Veterinary Referrals in Bristol and developed in conjunction with Vet3D.
The project, which is also the subject of a paper published in the Frontiers in Veterinary Science journal, designed a guide which can be placed in the dog’s mouth.
The device is intended to assist vets in locating the dog’s pituitary gland so it can be removed in a hypophysectomy operation to cure the condition. Each guide is developed from CT images and locked on to the molar teeth.
Previous research has indicated that surgery provides better long-term outcomes for dogs with the disease than other treatments.
Lead author Nicolas Granger, a European and RCVS specialist in veterinary neurology (small animals) at Highcroft, said: “The 3D-printed surgical guide research lends itself well to being performed in clinical practice.
“Only a few specialist UK centres offer hypophysectomy, which can be used for Cushing’s disease in dogs and acromegaly in cats.
“We commonly see dogs and cats affected by pituitary conditions, and have been offering this surgery for some time.”
Dr Granger said that testing the 3D-printed guide did not distract from performing the surgery and he hopes the guide will allow surgeons to add another safety layer for patients.
Dr Granger added: “We know that our 3D-printed guide is useful to locate the exact entry point into the bony cavity containing the pituitary gland. Practically, we are now able to provide advice on the surgical indication from CT images of the patient.
“If a dog or cat is deemed a potential candidate, we will collaborate with Vet3D to design and print the guide from the CT images in a timely manner – usually within a few days. We can then assist with the surgery.
“We would now like to make this surgery more accessible to colleague neurosurgeons and to further assess whether this tool can help when teaching the procedure.”
The project is among 16 funded by a clinical research awards programme set up last year by the Highcroft practice’s owner, the CVS Group.