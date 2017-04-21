21 Apr
The Veterinary Christian Fellowship is to explore pain management in companion animals via a CPD session at the University of Bristol's vet school in May.
The Veterinary Christian Fellowship (VCF) is to explore pain management in small animals via a CPD session at the University of Bristol.
The session, titled: “The problem of pain – evidence and anecdote in small animal pain management” is to take place on 18 May at the university’s vet school.
It will run 9:15am-5pm and be delivered by Gwen Covey-Crump, an RCVS-recognised specialist in veterinary anaesthesia.
The cost is £120 per person, including refreshments and a buffet lunch.
To register, and for more information, visit the VCF website or email cpd@vcf.org.uk