26 Sept 2024
A team of staff completed a gruelling 5km course featuring river swims and wall climbs to raise more than £1,000 for the charity.
Cold and wet staff from Broad Lane Vets on completion of the charity challenge.
A team from an independent practice in Coventry took on the Offchurch Bury Wolf Run to raise funds for Vetlife.
Vets, nurses and support staff from Broad Lane Vets – plus an honorary member who stepped in at the last hour – took part in the 5km event on 15 September, which featured tunnel crawls, wall climbs, rivers swims, scrambles and lots of mud.
So far, the team has raised more than £1,000 for Vetlife with further contributions still being accepted via the practice’s JustGiving page.
Practice owner Elly Pittaway said: “As the team traversed the course, they completed the various obstacles and stuck together – almost literally – in the mud along the alleged 5km trail, which was actually measured at more than 6km by someone’s smartwatch at the end.
“However, everyone managed it, with a few helping hand and foot-ups along the way, and were still in good spirits and somehow injury-free, be it rather cold and wet, by the end.”