Sampling is best achieved via bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL), allowing material to be collected from the lower airways, which avoids potential contamination from the upper respiratory tract. Samples are obtained by wedging the endoscope into a terminal bronchus and instilling saline. This is best done via a wash tube inserted through the working channel of the endoscope (Figure 16), but can be performed using a wash trap directly through the wash channel (Figure 17).Aliquots of sterile saline (0.9 per cent sodium chloride) are instilled to allow collection of representative samples. Typically 1.0ml/kg saline is used, with aliquots of 3ml to 5ml used in dogs and 5ml to 10ml in larger dogs. Saline is absorbed readily from the lower airways so, although care should be taken, patients cope very well with the fluid volume instilled. Typically, only 25 per cent to 75 per cent of wash fluid is retrieved and should be stored into ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA) tubes for cytology and plain tubes for culture.