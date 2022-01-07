7 Jan 2022
Practice in Hythe, near Southampton, took steps to reduce its environmental impact in six key areas and secured an Investors in the Environment Award.
Amy Jackson.
A Hampshire practice is celebrating after being given an environmental bronze award in recognition of its efforts to reduce waste.
Seadown Veterinary Services in Hythe has secured a bronze Investors in the Environment Award after the mixed practice took steps to reduce its environmental impact by cutting out single use items wherever possible.
The group identified which of its own working processes had the greatest impact and found six areas:
The practice then made firm pledges and commitments to reduce waste and optimise efficiency, and set up protocols and policies to measure quarterly progress and compliance with relevant legislation.
Amy Jackson, a vet at the practice, said: “Having always had a passion to help animals, the suffering wild animals are going through, as a result of climate change, troubles me greatly.
“I started to try to make small changes in my own life and then came across the veterinary sustainability movement, where I began reading about all the ways our industry could make changes to reduce our impact on the planet.”
Dr Jackson added: “Many of these changes were simple to implement and it struck me how much could be done if we really started to focus on this area. It gives me great hope to think if everyone strives to make changes in their own worlds that together we can achieve what needs to be done to save millions of plants, animals and people in the years to come.
“We are so proud to have received the award for our hard work, and it is testament to the team’s care and dedication that it is applied to everything we do. We can’t wait to get started on the silver award now.”
The changes are intended to halve the practice’s carbon output by 2030, and aimed at making the entire practice carbon neutral by 2050.
Kate McMorris, Seadown vet and director, said: “The Seadown directors are so proud of Amy and all the whole Seadown team that have made this possible. We recognise that we can all make a difference and that it has never been so important for every individual and every business to help secure the health of this planet for future generations.”