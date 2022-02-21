21 Feb 2022
Laurent Garosi named winner of the BSAVA’s prestigious Bourgelat Award, with winners of both 2021 and 2022 awards also announced.
The BSAVA has announced the winners of its annual awards for 2021 and 2022 who will receive their prizes at this year’s BSAVA Congress, taking place in Manchester from 24 to 26 March.
BSAVA honorary secretary Krista Arnold said: “Congratulations to all those who are receiving an accolade. All the nominations were exceptional, making judging particularly difficult this year.”
Of all the accolades, the most prestigious is the Bourgelat Award, presented by the BSAVA in recognition of “truly outstanding international contributions to the field of small animal practice”.
The winner this year is Laurent Garosi, who has been recognised for his work on both cerebrovascular disease, and phenotypic classification and clinical characteristics of movement disorders in dogs.
Dr Garosi is extremely productive in producing papers and presenting his work at scientific meetings, and has founded and contributed to several prominent and successful electronic media learning forums, as well as proactively sharing information on social media.
To learn more about the winners, look out for BSAVA Congress Times – included with the 8 March issue of Vet Times (VT52.10) and available in digital format from 10 March.