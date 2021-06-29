29 Jun 2021
Due to start in January 2022, the programme is designed primarily for vets working in small animal practice who have a particular interest in diagnostic imaging.
The BSAVA has opened enrolments for a new postgraduate certificate programme in small animal diagnostic imaging.
The aim is to provide participants with the knowledge and expertise they need to choose the most clinically relevant diagnostic imaging technique confidently and competently.
Additionally, participants will learn how to accurately interpret images obtained with radiography and ultrasonography, and will enhance their understanding of more advanced imaging techniques.
The programme will facilitate part-time study, and is designed to deliver 75% core teaching, with a 25% elective component, allowing participants to personalise their study to meet their clinical needs.
The in-person attendance part of the programme focuses on “hands-on” practicals and workshops.
Online units of the programme will contain pre-recorded webinars, as well as interactive live sessions with the unit teachers.
Students can also choose one of the two available electives to focus on at the end of the second year – these either being “Enhanced ultrasonography” or “Enhanced cardiac imaging”.
Lucie Goodwin, head of education, said: “The certificate has been designed to take into account the caseload and facilities in primary care practice ensuring that it is relevant, and the skills students learn can be directly applied to practice.
“An increased amount of content delivered online means the certificate is more accessible to vets around the UK and overseas, minimising travelling for attendance days, which are mainly for practical sessions. We are also pleased to be able to offer an elective component to this PGCert and following feedback from students, will look to develop further electives.”
The programme will be assessed by written exams, a case diary and a case book. Successful completion will lead to the award of BSAVA Postgraduate Certificate in Small Animal Diagnostic Imaging (BSAVA PGCertSADI).
For more information, visit the BSAVA website.