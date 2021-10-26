26 Oct 2021
Association says partnership will enhance membership benefits by providing a topical monthly webinar and an online collection of resources, as well as a bursary offering 10 places.
Resources for veterinary professionals in practice are being provided through a partnership between the BSAVA and pet health care company IDEXX.
The two are partnering on a monthly, topical podcast and a dedicated online resource collection that will feature in the BSAVA library. IDEXX also offers a bursary scheme and this will include 10 places on a selected BSAVA course.
The BSAVA said it enhances benefits to members and demonstrates a shared commitment to vet education.
Jason Johnson, IDEXX chief medical officer, said: “Continuous learning is an essential part of veterinary clinic life and an area that is increasing in demand – particularly with so many new and innovative ways to engage.
“Education enables veterinary professionals to provide better care for their patients and we are delighted to support them through our collaboration with the BSAVA.”
The first two “Topic of the month” webinars will be on anaemia in cats and increased symmetric dimethylarginine on preanaesthetic testing. The webinars will be available free of charge to all BSAVA members.
Sarah Fitzpatrick, head of partnerships and events at the BSAVA, said: “We are thrilled to be working with IDEXX. It is increasingly important to us that our members receive accessible CPD, and through this valuable collaboration we are able to continue to support the veterinary profession.”
For more information, visit the BSAVA library.