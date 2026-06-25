25 Jun 2026
Four researchers were recognised after presenting their work at BVA Live.
Katie Ennis, who won the outstanding student abstract award.
The BSAVA has announced the winning clinicians and students of its 2026 Clinical Abstract Awards.
The association’s clinical research abstracts were presented at BVA Live, where more than 60 authors showcased their work via oral presentations and poster displays.
Dr Cloete, a small animal internal medicine resident at the University of Liverpool’s Small Animal Teaching Hospital, said he was “honoured”, adding: “It is particularly rewarding to see this work recognised, as it reflects a collaborative effort between researchers, clinicians, and the veterinary practices and pet owners contributing data through SAVSNET.
“I hope these findings contribute to a better understanding of feline injection site sarcomas and help support evidence-based discussions around feline vaccination in clinical practice.”
Dr Clark said it is “exciting to be involved in research that can help guide clinical decision-making in practice”.
Royal Dick School of Veterinary Studies student Izzy Adams said: “This award has redefined my expectations of my own capabilities as a veterinarian and researcher. I am beyond excited to share my project with a larger audience.”
BSAVA president Julian Hoad, one of this year’s judges, said there was an “exceptionally high” standard of submissions.
He continued: “The quality, enthusiasm, and innovation on display were truly inspiring, and it’s clear that these researchers are helping to drive veterinary medicine forward.“