Winners and topics

Outstanding Oral Abstract Presentation: Henry Cloete – Risk factors associated with the development of suspected feline injection site sarcomas identified in a sentinel network of UK primary care veterinary practices

Outstanding Poster Abstract Presentation: Emily Clark – Serum thyrotropin (TSH) concentrations help to predict azotaemia following radio-iodine treatment of hyperthyroid cats

Outstanding Student Abstract Presentation: Katie Ennis – Hot Cats: Incidence and risk factors for heat-related illness in cats under UK emergency veterinary care during 2022 and 2023

BSAVA PetSavers Clinical Research Abstract Award: Izzy Adams – Pride and Purr-judice: Perception of Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV) by veterinary personnel, animal shelter staff and cat owners

Rewarding

Dr Cloete, a small animal internal medicine resident at the University of Liverpool’s Small Animal Teaching Hospital, said he was “honoured”, adding: “It is particularly rewarding to see this work recognised, as it reflects a collaborative effort between researchers, clinicians, and the veterinary practices and pet owners contributing data through SAVSNET.