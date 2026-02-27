27 Feb 2026
The move comes as the group prepares to outline its new strategic plan in the coming weeks.
Amanda Stranach is leaving after seven years in the chief executive role.
A major veterinary association has announced its chief executive will step down this spring.
Amanda Stranack said it was “the right time” to leave BSAVA after plans for its future direction were finalised.
The new strategy is set to be made public in the coming weeks before Ms Stranack departs at the end of April.
She said: “I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together and grateful to the team, volunteers, partners and veterinary community who have supported our work.
“The dedication and expertise within the BSAVA have been inspiring and it’s been an honour to have played a part in supporting such a wonderful profession.
“With our long term vision now defined, I’m excited to see the team take it forward. For me personally, it feels like the right time to step away and focus on my next chapter.”
Ms Stranack initially joined the association in 2012 as its head of congress, before becoming operations director four years later.
She has served as chief executive for the past seven years and president Julian Hoad said: “Amanda’s contribution to the BSAVA over the past 14 years has been exceptional.
“She has led with professionalism, warmth and a deep commitment to the veterinary profession.”
Stacy Woodman, who has headed the association’s change programme, has now been named interim chief executive until a permanent appointment is made.
She said: “Having worked closely with the Board and leadership team on the Programme of Change, I understand both the ambition and the realities behind the plan.
“The BSAVA has a capable team and a clear direction, and I’m looking forward to working together to deliver on what we’ve set out to achieve.”
The association said the process of appointing a permanent replacement has also begun.