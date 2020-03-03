3 Mar 2020
This year’s event in Birmingham set to go ahead at this stage, though organisers will be following any subsequent Government advice.
The ICC and Arena Birmingham have announced that, at this stage, it is “business as usual” in putting on BSAVA Congress in the face of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.
The BSAVA said: “We are monitoring and following the UK Government advice. Unless anything changes and the World Health Organization (WHO) or Government advise otherwise, all events are running as planned.”
In a statement, the BSAVA Congress team said the health and safety of all attendees at the event taking place in Birmingham on 2 to 5 April is its prime concern.
It said: “Although the risk to individuals is low, we have put a number of measures in place to ensure the health and safety of our speakers, exhibitors, attendees, volunteers and staff.
“We have initiated an on-site protocol to minimise risk and maintain a safe environment for all congress participants. We are following venue, Government, and international guidelines and rules. The WHO’s guidelines can be accessed via its website.
“We are working closely with The ICC and Arena Birmingham, and other venues hosting official congress programming, to ensure sufficient medical processes are in place and sanitation products will be readily available.
“We have reviewed our catering service to minimise any transmission risks. We are continuing to develop plans for dealing with a number of contingencies that may arise in this rapidly evolving situation.
“The BSAVA is closely monitoring the situation through official channels and will provide any updates via its website.”
It continued: “We will communicate relevant updates with registered attendees, speakers, exhibitors, volunteers, suppliers and staff as appropriate.
“Before travelling to BSAVA Congress 2020, we recommend you stay informed of any information your national and local public health authorities may make available, and take reasonable precautions to protect yourself and others.”