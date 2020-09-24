24 Sept 2020
Event was due to be the BSAVA’s first in its new Manchester venue, but “ongoing uncertainty” means the association feels a virtual congress is the best option for all in the veterinary professions in 2021.
BSAVA Congress 2021 will now be held as an online event due to continuing uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
The event had been due to be held at a new venue in Manchester from 25 to 28 March next year following the cancellation of congress 2020 in April when the UK went into lockdown due to COVID-19.
It had been hoped the 2021 event could go ahead as planned, but with infection rates on the rise again, organisers have cited “ongoing uncertainty” as the driving force behind the decision, with the BSAVA believing that delivering a virtual congress is the best option for all in the veterinary professions in 2021.
The online version will now be held from 25 to 27 March and organisers are confident the digital congress will still deliver for all.
Speaking exclusively to Vet Times, BSAVA chief executive Amanda Stranack said: “A rich programme of content that makes full use of technology means attendees can still expect an event that brings together the veterinary professions for world-class CPD and the opportunity to network with delegates.”
Ms Stranack continued: “Making this decision now means we can be sure there will be a safe and dedicated space for all our visitors, speakers, sponsors and exhibitors.”
Manchester Central, the original venue for the 2021 congress, is currently contracted as a Nightingale Hospital and that contract doesn’t conclude until 1 March 2021.
Ms Stranack added: “While no one has a crystal ball, there is the possibility cases could increase over the winter and we cannot be certain the venue will be available to host our annual event. Transferring to a virtual event this year was unanimously agreed by the BSAVA’s Congress Organising Committee as the best solution.
“To ensure delegates and exhibitors will have an excellent experience, moving congress online is the most sensible option, without the need to worry about travel restrictions, or guidance that might change on a weekly basis.
“The positive is that, without the need to travel, congress becomes accessible to a wider audience, with scope for more practitioners to attend more sessions. There’s a level of flexibility and convenience – that’s just not possible with a physical event.”
The BSAVA has partnered with a leading international provider of large-scale virtual conferences, trade shows and exhibitions, with interactive elements facilitating one-to-one and group conversations.
The planned programme for 2021’s inaugural Manchester event is being repurposed for the virtual format, with a significant focus on ensuring the experience is as interactive as possible for each delegate. The BSAVA will also be engaging with members to find out what else they would like to get from the alternative congress experience.
Community is seen by organisers as one of the overarching benefits of BSAVA Congress, and with the move online the association said it remains committed to ensuring delegates can make the most of networking and social opportunities.
Ms Stranack said: “While we are deeply disappointed that we won’t, as a sector, be able to come together in person, we have made significant educational and financial investments in the online platform to give us the tools to take the work we’ve been doing to deliver online CPD to the profession to a different level.
“We intend to make the most of that opportunity and provide a personalised experience, satisfy scientific curiosity and broaden horizons for all attendees.”
BSAVA president Ian Ramsey (pictured) added: “After months of lockdown, like many of our delegates I was looking forward to meeting friends at the 2021 Congress at Manchester.
“Sadly this is not to be; however, the BSAVA is going to be investing heavily in this project and I will be excited to welcome colleagues from the widest possible audience to what I think will be the best virtual small animal veterinary conference in the world.
“Of course, we are still also planning for a slow return to face-to-face events in the future when it is safe to do so, and more details will follow when there is greater clarity and confidence in physical events.
“As for those invaluable conversations enjoyed over a drink, we intend to create face‑to‑face chat rooms and networking sessions for virtual conversations in relaxed social environments.”
Ms Stranack said: “We are focused on delivering an online event to be remembered. There’s a lot of work to be done and the BSAVA continues to be committed to providing events of the highest standard whatever happens.
“We hope our 2021 visitors, speakers, sponsors and exhibitors will join us for what will undoubtedly be a unique congress in spring next year.”