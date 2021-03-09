9 Mar 2021
Support from association recognises vital work charity is doing to support profession during COVID-19.
The BSAVA has pledged £5,000 to Vetlife in recognition of its vital, continuing work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The association says the donation complements practical support it is providing in the form of well-being sessions at BSAVA Virtual Congress between 25 and 27 March, which also includes a presentation by Vetlife trustees.
Vetlife, which has also just received an additional £20,000 from the RCVS Mind Matters Initiative, had its busiest year on record in 2020 with almost 4,000 people in contact – a 25% increase on 2019.
The donation was unanimously agreed by the BSAVA board and its members.
BSAVA president Ian Ramsey said: ”The nature of the veterinary role brings challenges to emotional health and well-being on a daily basis.
“We are proud to support Vetlife with this donation and to be championing the importance of taking good care of your mental and physical health within our comprehensive programme at congress this year.”
More on the well-being sessions at BSAVA Virtual Congress are available via the event website.