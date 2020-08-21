21 Aug 2020
A comprehensive programme of CPD is promised in the Regions Now series, with 12 events scheduled to run from September to March 2021.
The BSAVA is adding to its suite of online CPD by launching Regions Now – a 12-event virtual series to run between September and March 2021.
The association, as with others, has been holding events virtually since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and is now aiming to ensure members in its regions are catered for.
Each Regions Now event will be 90 minutes and involve a pre-recorded one-hour lecture delivered via Zoom, followed by a Q&A session with the speaker. An online discussion forum will also be available a week after the session.
The programme is kicking off with a focus on feline infections, organised by the east midlands committee, with a lecture by BSAVA president Ian Ramsey. The online content will be available from the week of 7 September, with the main event at 7:30pm on 16 September.
Chairman of regions Beckie Smith has helped create the programme and said: “One of the main attractions of the association’s regional CPD activities is the sense of community that has built up around the local groups, which gather the various regional meetings.
“This is something we are keen to maintain as we adopt new approaches to CPD provision in the virtual world.”
Sessions are free for BSAVA members, but £50 to other veterinary professionals. More information on the series is available on the BSAVA’s regional page.