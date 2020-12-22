22 Dec 2020
The “Use of cannabidiol (CBD) in dogs and cats” information document is freely available to everyone and available online.
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New scientific information on use of cannabidiol (CBD) in cats and dogs has been published by the BSAVA.
The “Use of cannabidiol (CBD) in dogs and cats” document outlines the legal position about CBD oil use in the UK, and pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of CBD in humans and dogs.
It has been written by members of the BSAVA’s scientific committee together with specialists in internal medicine and neurology, and includes an overview of current scientific research.
Caroline Kisielewicz, BSAVA scientific committee member and one of the document authors, said: “Information regarding the effects of cannabinoids on animals is predominantly at the stage of preclinical testing of individual substances in mice, rats and guinea pigs. There are limited clinical studies looking at the effects of CBD in dogs, and no reported studies in cats.
“Many reports describe possible beneficial effects and therapeutic potential in humans, and subsequently pet owners may ask their vet about using cannabinoids to treat veterinary patients. This document aims to provide a broad overview of the available evidence base and legal position in the UK for veterinary team members.”
BSAVA president Ian Ramsey added: “The development of this information is in direct response to an increased interest in the use of CBD to treat cats and dogs. Furthermore, the guidance supports BSAVA’s mission to promote excellence in small animal practice through community, education and science.”
The document is available online.