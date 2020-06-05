5 Jun
Association hopes new resource will aid veterinary professionals in their discussions with clients about feeding their pets.
The BSAVA has published a new online nutrition guide to support veterinary professionals with conversations with their clients about feeding their pets.
The BSAVA Guide to Nutrition is an independent guide containing a series of fact sheets on four different diet options that vets and VNs can use in their consultations with pet owners.
It features a wealth of nutritional information from different sources to assist owners in making decisions about appropriate feeding for their pets.
The fact sheets:
The fact sheets cover the following types of diet:
Independent consultant Marge Chandler, internal medicine specialist Alexander German, and RVN and certificate holder in canine and feline veterinary health nutrition Georgia Woods have edited the guidance.
The new BSAVA Guide to Nutrition is available exclusively through the BSAVA Library priced £25 and £15 to BSAVA members.