17 Jul 2020
Association’s series will take a closer look at some of the papers published in its Journal of Small Animal Practice, with authors answering submitted questions as part of the format.
Nicola di Girolamo, Journal of Small Animal Practice editor.
The BSAVA has released details for a series of science webinars where authors of papers on various subjects will answer questions from participants about their research.
In each of the webinars, authors of featured papers from the association’s Journal of Small Animal Practice (JSAP) will discuss the results and applications of their papers with a panel, and answer questions submitted by the audience in advance.
The first four webinars, which are free to access, will cover the following papers:
JSAP editor Nicola Di Girolamo said: “This webinar series shines a light on selected papers in JSAP and allows us to consider how these findings may impact clinical practice, ultimately leading to evidence-based veterinary medicine.
“Discussing the research with the authors – experts in their field – really helps to bring the papers to life.”
Full details and access information is available from the BSAVA Webinar Library.