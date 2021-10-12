12 Oct 2021
Association partners with Small Animal Medicine Society and The Debs Foundation to offer two specialist clinical research project grants of £10,000.
Image: © BSAVA.
Applications are open now for two specialist clinical research project grants, each of up to £10,000.
BSAVA PetSavers, which funds clinical research that advances knowledge of small animal conditions, has partnered with the Small Animal Medicine Society (SAMSoc) and The Debs Foundation to offer the grants.
SAMSoc launched in 2003 to advance knowledge of small animal clinical medicine, while The Debs Foundation – set up in memory of vet Debs Gittleson – supports charities that reflect causes she advocated for.
Christopher Scudder, research and mentor liaison from SAMSoc, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this opportunity alongside BSAVA PetSavers, and hope that the research during this clinical project can help towards our mission of improving the welfare of cats and dogs affected by medical conditions.
“This joint funding enables us to help an individual take the next steps in their career, and we are very proud to be part of it.”
David Gittleston, Debs’ brother and one of the founders of the trust, said: “The Debs Foundation is thrilled to establish a joint grant with PetSavers for clinical research in the specific area of pain management.
“We have been hugely impressed by the quality, rigour and impact of the research we have supported to date and are delighted to create this new award, which is in a topic that Debs herself wrote a book on for veterinary nurses and technicians.”
The two grants add to existing BSAVA PetSavers clinical grant schemes, which include a partnership with the Veterinary Cardiovascular Society that offers two projects funds of up to £10,000 each. BSAVA PetSavers has invested more than £2 million since its launch in 1974 as the Clinical Studies Trust Fund.
Applications for all BSAVA PetSavers clinical research projects opened on 1 October and close on 31 January 2022. Full details are available on the website.