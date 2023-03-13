13 Mar 2023
Officials have released an online fund-raising pack they hope will encourage clinics to support their work.
Image © Stockfotos-MG / Adobe Stock
A new fund-raising campaign has been launched today (13 March) by BSAVA PetSavers to encourage veterinary practices across the UK to support its work.
The organisation has published an online pack for the PetSavers in Practice programme, with advice and ideas for practices’ fund-raising activity.
Practices that take part in the scheme will have their logos displayed on the BSAVA website, while BSAVA PetSavers will also promote fund-raising activities on its social media platforms.
Fund-raising coordinator Shelby Tunstall said: “We are really delighted to be launching this campaign, which will help PetSavers fund more research projects for companion animals.
“This campaign is just the start of what we hope will be a successful year of PetSavers fund-raising activities.”
The campaign’s website added: “We are funded solely by charitable donations, receiving none of the BSAVA membership fee. So, by taking part, you can help us continue to fund vital clinical research projects into small animal disease, as well as securing our future.
“If every small animal veterinary practice could raise at least £200, it would help us plan for the future and be able to concentrate on what really matters: funding research directly useful to you and the pets you treat.”
Practices that are interested in taking part should email [email protected] for further information.