3 Dec 2024
Veterinary research charity aims for double the donations as new festive campaign launches.
Supporters can make double the impact through the new project this Christmas.
Supporters of a prominent veterinary research charity can make double the impact through their donations by taking part in a new campaign that begins today (3 December).
BSAVA PetSavers is aiming to raise £10,000 in donations over the next week as part of the Big Give’s Christmas Challenge programme.
Donations made up to that figure will be match-funded by the Reed Foundation and the Small Animal Medicine Society (SAMSoc).
The group estimates it has invested around £2.7 million in clinical research and training programmes since its launch 50 years ago.
Fund-raising manager Allie Selby said: “We are thrilled with this opportunity to raise vital funds for BSAVA PetSavers.
“A huge thank you to The Reed Foundation and SAMSoc for their support, without them this would not be possible.”
BSAVA president Julian Hoad added: “The Big Give Christmas Challenge offers donors a fantastic opportunity to see one donation make twice the impact, thanks to our match funders.
“If you can, please do consider supporting this campaign to fund more research into small animal health.”
The campaign is open here from 12noon today until 12noon next Tuesday (10 December).