4 Mar 2025
The charity is working with three of the association’s affiliate groups to offer funding support that can be applied for until mid-May.
Applications have opened for a new series of research funding grants overseen by the charity BSAVA PetSavers.
The group is working with affiliate organisations – the British Veterinary Neurology Society (BVNS), the Small Animal Medicine Society (SAMSoc) and the Veterinary Cardiovascular Society (VCS) – to offer grants of up to £10,000 for projects in each of the three speciality areas.
A separate stream worth up to £20,000 is also available through its own clinical research project grants.
A maximum of two projects per year will be funded through the VCS grants, with one each set to be sorted through the partnerships with the BVNS and SAMSoc respectively.
BVNS president Abbe Crawford said she was “very excited” by the initiative, adding: “This is a unique opportunity for those with an interest in neurology to help advance our knowledge and understanding of these conditions.”
SAMSoc committee member Chris Scudder said the charity’s “invaluable and generous support enables us to fund research that makes a meaningful difference for cats, dogs, and their owners”.
VCS chairperson Gavin McAulay added: “The joint VCS BSAVA PetSavers research grants allow members to develop their own clinical experience into meaningful projects.”
BSAVA PetSavers fund-raising and grant awards manager Sarah Williams said: “We’re pleased to again work with BSAVA affiliate groups to jointly fund research grants, rekindling past partnerships and initiating a new one to achieve our common aim of improving the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases in companion animals.”
Applications are open via the BSAVA PetSavers website until 15 May.